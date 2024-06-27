Filippo: EU allocates new tranche to Kyiv while France lacks money for hospitals

France allocates money to Ukraine, although it lacks funds for hospitals and pensions. About this stated The leader of the French party “Patriots” Florian Philippot on his page on the social network X.

Thus, he commented on Kiev’s receipt of a new tranche from the European Union (EU) in the amount of 1.9 billion euros. The politician noted that of this amount, about 400 million euros were allocated by Paris. “But don’t forget: there is no money for hospitals, for pensions, for medicine,” he reminded.