An ultra-conservative magazine in France publishes a drawing by left MP Danièle Obono depicting her as a slave with chains around her neck. It comes to a scandal.

D.he depiction of a black MP as a slave in an ultra-conservative magazine caused outrage in France. Head of state Emmanuel Macron called the politician Danièle Obono from the left-wing party La France Insoumise (The indomitable France) personally to “express his clear condemnation of all forms of racism,” as the Elysée Palace announced on Saturday. Prime Minister Jean Castex also took Obono’s side firmly.

The magazine “Valeurs Actuelles” (Today’s Values), which appeals to readers on the far right, had shown Obono in chains with an iron ring around his neck. The drawing illustrated a seven-page “summer novel” of the magazine, in which Obono, according to the magazine, “lived through the responsibility of Africans in the horrors of slavery”.

Prime Minister Castex spoke in the short message service Twitter of an “outrageous publication”. Cabinet member Nadia Hai wrote on Twitter: “Racism is a harmful evil. He destroys. It’s a crime. ”Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that anyone, within the legal limits, was just as free to write“ a disgusting novel ”as he was to“ hate ”it. He hated the publication in “Valeurs Actuelles” and was on Obono’s side, the minister said.

The organization SOS Racisme said that in the past few years many black politicians and politicians with Maghrebian roots had experienced a “flood of hatred” in France. In the case of Obono’s portrayal as a slave, possible legal consequences should now be examined.

“Racist sh … in a cheese sheet”

Obono spoke on Twitter of a “racist shit in a cheese sheet”. The extreme right is “vile, stupid and cruel”.

“Valeurs Actuelles” said the criticized article was “fiction that portrays the horrors of the slavery organized by Africans in the 18th century” and thus shows a “terrible truth” that some did not want to see.

Vice-editor-in-chief Tugdual Denis told broadcaster BFMTV that he understood that Obono was “shocked” by her portrayal as a slave. “We apologize to her personally,” he added. The article was “never malicious and never mean”.