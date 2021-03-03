The french government made illegal this Wednesday by decree to the far-right group Génération Identitaire, after it recently carried out anti-immigrant operations, one of them on the Spanish border, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced.

Génération Identitaire was created in 2012 with the official purpose of «defending and promoting local, regional, French and European identities ». But this association “actually promotes an ideology that incites hatred, violence or discrimination against individuals on grounds of their origin, race or religion,” according to the dissolution decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

This ultra-nationalist white and Islamophobic group “presents immigration and Islam as threats that the French should combat and deliberately maintains an insidious amalgamation between, on the one hand,, Muslims or immigrants and, on the other hand, ‘the mob’, ‘the murderers’ or the terrorists ».

Another reason put forward by the French Government for its dissolution is that its actions “demonstrate the will to act as long as private militia». It also recalls the closeness of its leaders to other extreme right-wing groups. For example, the association has received donations from the Australian far-right extremist Brenton Tarrant, the author of the 2019 attacks against two mosques in Christchurch (New Zealand).

The members of Génération Identitaire vindicate themselves in the figure of Charles Martel, the frank chieftain that it rejected the Muslim invasion of Aquitaine in Batalla de Poitiers in the year 732, and in the Reconquest.

Before being outlawed, this group used to carry out peaceful, symbolically strong and highly media actions to spread their messages, drawing inspiration from the methods of the environmental group Greenpeace, according to historian Nicolas Lebourg. For example, in 2012 they occupied the works of the great mosque in Poitiers. In 2017, they patrolled the Mediterranean to prevent the arrival of migrant boats to Europe. And they have organized operations to “Defend Europe” in the Alps in 2018 and last January on the Spanish border, in the Pyrenees, to “close the way to clandestine immigrants.”

French law allows the Council of Ministers to dissolve an organization by decree. Amnesty International considers it “problematic”, as it “allows the government to dissolve an organization for vague reasons and without the need for prior judicial scrutiny”.