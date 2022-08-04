





Beach volleyball against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, equestrian disciplines in the magnificent garden of the Palace of Versailles and the Opening Ceremony on the Seine – France plans to delight visitors from all over the world with all that Paris has to offer during the Olympic Games of summer 2024.

The latest, if less glamorous, addition to its Olympic arsenal is a laser weapon system that will shoot drones from the sky. The French Ministry of the Armed Forces announced in June that it had ordered a prototype of an anti-drone laser weapons system, called the HELMA-P, to be deployed for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The HELMA-P system provides a calibrated response to the drone threat, from dazzling the drone’s observation instruments to neutralizing a mini or micro drone (from 100g to 25kg) by altering its structure, causing it to crash in a few seconds,” the ministry said in a statement. “Change its structure” is a good way of saying burn a hole in any potential drone.

This prototype will also help “deepen the military’s understanding of its deployment,” as an anti-drone campaign is a priority set by the French Ministry of Armed Forces for the period 2019-2025, according to the statement. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that the security of the Games is the responsibility of local authorities.

The HELMA-P system can fire powerful laser beams that heat up drones to a point where they burn out or overheat and shut down, according to Jean, chief weapons engineer at the ministry’s Directorate General for Armaments, responsible for development and purchase. of weapons. The ministry declined to release Jean’s last name for security reasons.

Drone threats have increased exponentially in recent years, including for major events like the Olympics, according to Philippe Gros, a senior researcher at the French security and defense research foundation Foundation for Strategic Research.

Drones can be used to scan and survey a certain area to pinpoint the location of potential targets. They can also be modified to carry weapons or explosives. Mini drones, which the French system targets, have played an active role on the front lines in Ukraine.

In addition to the laser unit, the anti-drone system will also include radar and radio-frequency sensors to assist in locating drones. Once identified, the weapon developed by CILAS, owned by French defense giant ArianeGroup, has a kill range of one kilometer, according to Jean.

But employing such a powerful weapon in densely populated Paris, where visitors from around the world gather to celebrate the Olympics, raises security concerns.

“An important part of the anti-drone laser program is the safe operation of this weapon,” Jean said. It will be up to the team operating on the ground to determine whether to shoot down a drone or not.

“This decision will take into account the fact that the crash of the damaged drone could lead to some danger,” Jean said.

A laser weapon system is also one of the most cost-effective ways to tackle the growing drone threats in urban areas, according to experts.

“One of the reasons lasers are interesting is that, compared to intercept missiles, there are no explosives involved, and even if the drone explodes, it’s just the debris that will fall. In general, they cause less collateral damage,” Gros said.

Laser weapons offer other advantages, including accuracy and low operating cost; they don’t need ammunition, which helps explain their growing popularity among military powers like the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom, according to Gros.

More specific to drone prevention, the HELMA-P system and other similar laser weapon systems fill a gap where traditional anti-drone tools struggle to keep up with new developments in drone technology.

“The problem is that drones are becoming more and more autonomous, they can fly many parts of the mission without an operator,” Gros said.

This means that the traditional way of blocking signals between drones and operators could become obsolete.

Currently, anti-drone laser weapons still have many weaknesses. For example, bad weather affects your accuracy and efficiency. The industry is still on a learning path, according to Gros.

For tourists visiting Paris in 2024, the Ministry of the Armed Forces has assured that its laser gun will not cause too much distraction for the public.

“The system is quite stealthy as it does not emit light because the laser is invisible,” Jean said.

“It doesn’t make any noise either. It’s actually a very discreet weapon.”







