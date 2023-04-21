Zinedine Zidane adds a couple of years of absence from the courts. After his second and very successful spell with Real Madrid, the coach decided to take a break from the ball and had a clear intention, to take on the France team after the World Cup in Qatar. However, once he reached the final, Deschamps had an automatic renewal option that he ended up exercising and at the end of the road the plan that Zinedine had outlined was not fulfilled to the letter.
However, Zidane considers that it is time to return to the bench and although it will not be with a national team, he will do so with an elite club, since his prestige only allows such. It is known that within PSG the Frenchman is going to be the ideal replacement for Galtier, but Zinedine does not have plans for him to arrive in the French capital, since his intention is to resume his career in Turin with the Juventus.
Everything indicates that Juventus will play in the Champions League the following year, which is why the coach would have informed his entourage to prioritize an arrival in the Italian team over any other offer, since he has a special affection for the club and dreams of being the coach who gave them the third European Cup in their history. At the moment there is no decision on the part of the Vecchia Signora, since they would have to terminate Allegri’s contract and that would imply a strong expense within a complex financial team.
