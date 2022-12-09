The French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, gave the go-ahead to the Citizens’ Convention on the End of Life this Friday in Paris, whose debates could open the door to an eventual legalization of euthanasia and assisted suicide, currently prohibited in France . “Is the current end-of-life monitoring framework adapted to the different situations that may arise or should some changes be introduced?” is the question that the 175 citizens who participate in this event until the end of March 2023 must answer. Citizen Convention, organized by the Economic, Social and Environmental Committee (Cese). The participants, aged between 18 and 87, have been selected by lottery.

The debates of this citizen convention are expected to last four months and at the end they will issue a report with recommendations. These conclusions will serve as the basis for the Government to draft a possible bill on the matter and for the parliamentary debate that will take place later.

During the electoral campaign for the presidential elections last April, the president, Emmanuel Macron, who was running for re-election, expressed his wish that there would be a national debate on the end of life in France. The president considered that the best way to do it was with this format, following the example of what was already done between October 2019 and June 2020 with the Citizen Climate Convention.

“There are few matters as sensitive and serious as this that have been entrusted to them,” Borne said at the opening of the Citizens’ Convention on the End of Life. The prime minister invited the participants to carry out “an in-depth reflection, study all points of view, explore options and make proposals” for an eventual change in legislation in the country. Borne considers that, although there is freedom in the debate, “we cannot ignore the suffering of those who ask for active help at the end of life.”

deep sedation



Currently, the Claeys-Leonetti law of 2016 prohibits in France euthanasia (deliberate intervention to end the life of a seriously ill person with no prospect of cure, at their express request) and assisted suicide (giving the seriously ill patient himself the drugs to end his life). French legislation allows, however, “deep and continuous sedation” until death in terminally ill patients.

The National Ethics Advisory Committee (CNNE) published last September its opinion on a possible change in the law for “active help to die” in France. This group recommended reinforcing palliative care, facilitating access to deep sedation for patients who suffer a lot and are in a terminal phase, and opening the debate on active help to die under strict conditions.

Political formations are divided on the issue. Renaissance, Macron’s party, is in favor of changing the legislation. In the alliance of left-wing parties (Nupes), there is unanimity on the need to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide in France. The Republicans, the moderate right, are divided on the issue, while National Rally, the party of far-right Marine Le Pen, is against it.