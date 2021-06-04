From June 9, France will allow travelers vaccinated against covid-19 from European Union countries to enter its territory without having to present a negative PCR test. Those who are not immunized must present a negative PCR or antigen test to be able to cross the border.

The Government detailed what its strategy will be for the reopening of its territory at a time when community countries are adhering to the Covid passport. This certificate, which will come into full force on July 1, will allow vaccinated European tourists to travel through the 27 member states without PCR or quarantines.

France classifies countries by colors – green, orange and red – depending on whether or not there is an active circulation of the virus or whether there is a worrying variant of Covid-19, as is the case in the United Kingdom or India.

THE DATA: 9 June is the date set by the French authorities to open the borders. 3 Colors classify countries by the incidence of Covid. All of the EU are in the ‘green’ zone.

The countries of the European Union are considered a green zone. «If I am vaccinated and I come from one of those green countries, they will not ask me for a test, I buy my ticket, I arrive and welcome to France. If I am not vaccinated, they will ask me for a PCR or antigen test of less than 72 hours and welcome to France ”, announced Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Minister of Tourism

The news has been well received by those in charge of the French Basque Country tourism sector consulted. “Anything that facilitates movement between Spain and France is good news. This will allow the Spanish to come to France more easily and the French to go to Spain more easily, ”explained Nicolas Martin, director of the French Basque Country Tourism Office by phone.

“For us this is excellent news because the Spanish clientele is, along with the British, our main clientele”, agreed Maylis Garrouteigt, tourism spokesperson for the city of Biarritz. Garrouteigt highlighted that the Hôtel du Palais, the five-star hotel that was the former imperial residence of Napoleon III and Empress Eugénie, has reopened after being completely renovated.

The fact that it is no longer necessary to carry out a PCR to cross the French border if one is vaccinated, will undoubtedly increase the number of Spanish tourists in the neighboring country. It will also allow you to use second homes again and facilitate travel to shop, visit relatives or work.

In the campsites near the border they also trust that the news will translate into an increase in reservations from the Spanish. “All the campsites are already open in France,” explained Jean-Michel Dufau, director of the Larrouleta campsite in Urruña. “I hope this can reassure the Spanish clientele, who did not know very well if they could come or not,” added Dufau.

«The PCR test limits many people. And now there are more and more people vaccinated. Customers did not understand why, if they were vaccinated, they would also ask them for a PCR test, “explained Elise Raynaud, head of reception at the Zelaia campsite in Ascain. Furthermore, “in Spain, the PCR test is paid, in France it is not,” Garrouteigt pointed out.

Restrictions



If a traveler comes from a country that is in the zone considered orange, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, «if he is vaccinated, he will be asked for a PCR test (negative) of less than 72 hours, or an antigenic test less than 48 hours ”, explained the minister. If you are not vaccinated, you can only enter France if you have a compelling reason, the negative PCR is presented and you undergo a seven-day quarantine upon arrival.

Those who intend to travel from the red zone – for example, India and Brazil-, whether vaccinated or not, will only be able to enter France if they have an imperative, family or professional reason, and will not be able to go sightseeing. They will need to present the mandatory PCR and upon arrival in France they will have to undergo an antigenic test. If they are vaccinated, they must self-isolate for seven days. If not, the quarantine will be for ten days. “Naturally, our French compatriots who live outside of France will always be able to return to the national territory with their families,” said Lemoyne.