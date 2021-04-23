Rambouillet, on the outskirts of Paris, in France, experienced a fatal event this Friday. At the entrance to a police station, an administrative police employee was stabbed to death. The attacker died after being shot by the police while trying to reduce him. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, traveled to the scene.

After the attack, the police shot down the attacker, who died. The scene of the event is cordoned off while security forces investigate the causes of the event.

The president of the Paris region, Valerie Pecresse, told ‘BFM TV’ that it cannot be ruled out that it was a terrorist attack.

This was confirmed by judicial sources to EFE after the National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office took up the case for the possible link between the murder “of a person depositary of the public authority in relation to a terrorist organization and by terrorist association.”

Police sources said the attacker had no criminal record and had not shouted Islamist slogans.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin traveled to the scene of the incident to learn first-hand about the causes of the event, in addition to giving support to the police force.

“The Republic has just lost one of its daily heroines, in a barbarous gesture of infinite cowardice. To their loved ones I want to express the support of the entire Nation. To our security forces, I want to say that I share their emotion and outrage” Castex expressed on Twitter.

The République vient de perdre l’une de ses heroïnes du quotidien, dans a geste barbare et d’une infinie lâcheté.

À ses proches, je veux faire part du soutien de la Nation tout entière.

À nos forces de sécurité, je veux dire que je partage leur émotion et leur indignation. – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) April 23, 2021



In 2019, at a Paris police station, there was another stabbing that left four dead. And six months ago a school teacher was beheaded by an Islamist teenager. In recent years 250 people have died from attacks of religious hatred.