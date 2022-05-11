The president of Interpol, the Emirati Ahmen Nasser Al-Raisi, is the subject of a second judicial investigation in France for alleged torture and illegal detentionjudicial sources indicated this Wednesday.

The sources told EFE that the The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT in French) opened a judicial investigation into this second case at the end of March.which will be handled by an investigating judge, who will decide if charges are finally filed.

The lawsuit for arbitrary detention and torture was filed by two British citizens, for acts allegedly committed in 2018 and 2019when Al Raisi held a high position as supervisor of the security forces in his country.

The denunciations of those two Britons, Matthe Hedges and Ali Ahmad, already planned last November during the election of Al Raisi in the assembly that Interpol held in Istanbul.

Interpol, the international police organization based in Lyon, France, did not immediately comment on this second investigation.

In a statement, the two British complainants indicate that “they will provide evidence of torture on Wednesday” of which they accuse Al Raisi during a hearing “at the request of the investigating judge” of the crimes against humanity section.

The two Britons, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, accuse al-Raisi of having ultimate responsibility — as a senior interior ministry security official — for the torture and arbitrary detention they say they suffered in the UAE

Al Raisi is ultimately responsible for the torture perpetrated against them by the Emirati police forces […] None of this would have happened without your consent or involvement.

The first whistleblower Matthew Hedges is a doctoral student at Durham University in England, a UAE specialist.

During a press conference in Lyon in October, he explained the alleged espionage that he suffered during a study trip to the Emirateswhere he claimed to have been held and tortured between May and November 2018 and “forced to make a false confession.”

Hedges, sentenced to life in prison in November 2018, was granted a pardon a week later, amid international pressure.

During that press conference, Ali Issa Ahmada security agent from Wolverhampton (central England), explained that he was beaten several times and even stabbed between January and February 2019 in the emirate of Sharjah.

Ahmad was accused of clearly supporting the Qatari soccer team, wearing a jersey bearing the flag of Qatar’s rival UAE, during an Asian Cup match, he said.

The President of Interpol Nasser Al Raisi.

When the first was known, he pointed out that Al Raisi does not hold a paid position and remains a full-time civil servant in his own country..

Its main function is to chair the general assembly and three sessions each year of the executive committee.

The real person in charge of the day-to-day operation of Interpol is the Secretary General, currently the German Jürgen Stock The election of Al Raisi took place “despite convincing evidence” of his participation in “serious violations” of human rights of Emirati citizens and foreigners , denounced at the time the NGO Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR).

This organization, based in Beirut, investigates human rights violations in the Persian Gulf countries and is behind the first investigation against Al Raisi, in this case for the imprisonment of one of its members, Ahmed Mansoor.

This human rights activist has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since 2017 and may have suffered torture and abuse, according to GCHR.

EFE

