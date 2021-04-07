In the midst of commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, an ethnic massacre that killed at least 800,000 Rwandans, mostly Tutsis, France declassified its files relating to the event. The documents open to the public were the basis of the report commissioned by Emmanuel Macron in 2019 to a group of independent historians, a text that indicates part of French responsibility in the genocide, but does not find direct complicity with it.

27 years after the start of the Rwandan genocide, France democratizes access to the documents of the Executive of then President François Mitterrand (1990-1994) related to information that his government handled regarding the situation in Rwanda in the early nineties. The opening of the documents coincides with the commemoration of the start of the genocide, on April 7, 1994, and comes a week after the report was published. ‘La France, le Rwanda et le génocide des Tutsi (1990-1994)’.

The current French president Emmanuel Macron, entrusted in 2019 to a group of historians the execution of the study. The objective was to clarify the French involvement in the Rwandan genocide. A fact that has strained relations between Paris and Kigali for three decades.

France’s “blindness” in the face of genocide

The report’s findings reveal a certain degree of responsibility for the Elysee in the massacre. The text uses the concept of “blindness” repeatedly to refer to the French position on the Rwandan situation. It is in the lack of foresight and in the initial passivity of Paris that historians see the French responsibility in the genocide:

“Did France put an end to a genocide as the political authorities quickly claimed? Certainly, the number of Tutsi still threatened and saved from dangerous situations at the end of June (when the French operation was launched) are in the thousands, but France, it was blind for a long time to the reality of the genocide, it intervened too late for hundreds and thousands of people who were exterminated in the preceding two and a half months, “the report states.

One of the other sticking points about France’s performance is the affinity relationship between French President François Mitterrand and the Rwandan Head of State, Juvénal Habyarimana. Habyariamana’s death, due to the attack on the helicopter in which he was traveling, was the trigger for the genocide against the Tutsis. The Hutu elite in power made responsible for the offensive the Tutsi rebel group Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), then led by the current president of the country, Paul Kagame.

The report states that: “In the absence of a historical and sociological approach to Rwanda, France is totally missing a part of its reality, that which would precisely allow the articulation of other types of policies. This blindness is also the result of a more or less total alignment with the Habyarimana regime, whose power is defined by racist criteria (…) the double denial of reality, to which is added the misunderstanding of the high intensity massacres committed against Rwandan Tutsi between 1990 and 1993, constitutes the basis of French thinking about Rwanda ”.

In this file photo taken on October 7, 1982, French President François Mitterrand and Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana greet a crowd while Mitterrand was on an official visit to Rwanda. © Pierre Guillaud / AFP

Among other things, France has been singled out for allegedly facilitating the escape of Hutu people responsible for murders during the genocide through the safe zone it created during its intervention in the country at the end of June.

The Elysee received authorization from the United Nations for the French Army to create a sanitary cordon in the southwest of the country, where it would welcome refugees from the conflict. This area would border the current Democratic Republic of the Congo, which would have served as an escape route for certain Hutu perpetrators of the genocide.

Historians point to a dilemma in analysis. If on the one hand France is blamed for not intervening soon enough, or rather for not seeing the eventuality of a genocide coming, on the other hand, Mitterrand made the decision to lead a humanitarian military intervention in the African country to stop the massacre.

The report includes a note from a French Executive Council dated June 15, 1994, days before the troops were sent to Rwanda: “We cannot remain inactive, whatever the risks (…) in such horrible cases, there are to know how to take risks ”.

I remember the victims of the genocide in Paris and Kigali

In Rwanda on Wednesday the beginning of the horror was remembered 27 years ago. President Paul Kagame lit the flame of hope at the Genocide Memorial, where 250,000 victims are buried. In the African country, the Executive has decreed a week of national mourning, with the closure of schools and places of leisure. The objective is that the population, particularly the new generations that did not experience the events, have moments of reflection on that chapter of their past so that it will never be repeated.

In Paris, this is the second year that the events have been commemorated, an act that President Macron established in 2019 in parallel with the commissioning of the report. The events in France have included the speeches of different authorities such as the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

The Government of Rwanda has welcomed the report. However, descendants of genocide victims are still waiting for France to apologize to them.