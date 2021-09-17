A Navy Harrier takes off from the aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I in the exercises of the Trident Juncture maneuvers carried out by NATO in the waters of the Gulf of Cádiz, the most important of the last decade. / EFE

The simulation of the cold war that, according to China, the United States seeks by allying itself militarily in the Indo-Pacific region with the United Kingdom and Australia seems to have fully transferred to the West. The announcement of this coalition, made on Wednesday by President Joe Biden, still leaves the European Union and other international organizations completely unaware of its existence in astonishment. But above all, it exasperates the French Government because it loses an ambitious contract to build twelve diesel submarines for the Australian naval force.

Now it will be the United States that will provide Canberra with submersibles equipped with nuclear propulsion technology, putting aside the commitment acquired with the French Executive to make an investment of 31,075 million euros in its shipyards. A “stab in the back”, in the graphic expression of the Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

President Francois Macron has decided to make this a matter of state and open an unthinkable political crisis between transatlantic partners. Yesterday he ordered the Foreign Minister to call the French ambassadors in Washington and Canberra for consultations. Le Drian justified this severe diplomatic measure by the “exceptional gravity” of the events and the “unacceptable” decision of Australia, seconded by the US White House sources “regretted” the decision and added that “we will try to resolve our differences in the following days”.

But in addition to raising the tension, Paris wanted to return the ball this Friday to the cabinet of Australian Scott Morrison where it hurts the most: in the portfolio. The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, intervened in various media to send the message to the European Commission that France is now questioning the negotiation opened four years ago between the EU and Australia in search of a substantial trade agreement. His argument is that he doesn’t see “how we can trust such a partner” after the submarine fiasco.

“International relations are not about naivety or good feelings. The word, the signing of a contract, is worth something. If we no longer have confidence, we cannot move forward, “said Beaune, in line with the statements made a day earlier by his fellow Cabinet Le Drian:” We had established a relationship of trust with Australia. Today this trust has been betrayed.

Rather than for his alleged ability to stir up trade negotiations, the Secretary of State’s statements are interpreted as a new sign of French anger at Canberra and, especially, Washington, which seems to have forgotten that Paris has enough interests in the Pacific to have been in the coalition.

France, moreover, does not want the matter to pass fleetingly within the Union, which in this matter seems to put caution before anger at the treatment provided by the United States. Worse, if possible, when Joe Biden traveled to Europe a few months ago to highlight the role of the EU as an ally and heal the wounds inflicted on the mutual relationship by the former president, Donald Trump.

The European Commission was quick to rule out that neither the submarine controversy nor the French position will have a possible “immediate effect” on the negotiations with the Australian authorities. Furthermore, it reaffirmed its interest in deepening collaboration on security and defense matters with the United Kingdom. “It is a European country and we are interested in cooperating. You need two to dance a tango and for our part we are ready », said the head of community diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The commercial question



The Commission began talks in 2018 with Australia and New Zealand to seal a free trade agreement with the aim of eliminating tariffs on goods and reducing obstacles to the transit and sale of products. This pact would mainly benefit the automotive and machinery sectors, as well as the food and chemical industry. The EU is one of Australia’s strongest trading partners and European companies have investments there in excess of € 150 billion.

But Brussels is not the only one interested in the economic possibilities of the antipodes. One of the partners of the triple military alliance, the United Kingdom, signed an ambitious free trade agreement with the Government of Canberra in June, an oxygen balloon in the ‘post-Brexit’ scenario that has opened the appetizing of British companies and consumers Indo-Pacific market.

“Fantastic possibilities”, as Boris Johnson said then in the presence of his counterpart Scott Morrison, in a speech in which he defended his desired “Global Britain”, the Great Britain of world influence that, incidentally, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs was also in charge this Friday to question. According to Beaune, London is positioning itself as a “junior partner” of the US, despite the “Global Britain” strategy.

There is no doubt that the weight of France on the continental scene forces the EU and NATO to be concerned, with which it has historically maintained a relationship plagued by twists and turns. In addition, if there was already resentment over Biden’s refusal to extend the departure from Afghanistan and avoid the chaos of the evacuation, the Pacific tripartite has accentuated among community partners a favorable feeling for the future European Defense Corps, whose debate was re-activated precisely as a result of the complications suffered by the allies to get their people out of Kabul.

The definitive debate on this military force will take place in a few months, when France will assume the rotating presidency of the EU. The scenario will be curious, with Paris as the seat of the final decision regarding the contingent while Australia welcomes the base of the tripartite alliance.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, tried this Friday to smooth things over with the French government, which he described as a “vital partner” in defense. “I want to emphasize that we cooperate closely with France on many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, but also beyond, around the world,” he stressed before calling on European countries to “play an important role” in this region. For his part, the Australian prime minister said he understood the “disappointment” of the Macron Executive, but said he already knew that his agreement could be suspended.