France will open in the coming days a total of 38 ‘vaccination centers’ throughout the national territory, after criticism for the slow pace of the vaccination campaign, compared to other countries. “You have to vaccinate morning, noon and night,” said the president, Emmanuel Macron.

These mass vaccination centers will open their doors seven days a week and will be run by firefighters. One of them will be installed in the Stade de France, the largest sports venue in the country located in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris.

The initial objective is to put 530,000 doses per week of the vaccine in these centers, with an average of 2,000 doses per day per ‘vacunadrome’. “This capacity will take into account and be adapted to the volumes of doses of vaccines available,” said the French Government, which hopes to reach one million doses per week in April in these mass vaccination centers.

The government had initially rejected the idea of ​​opening ‘vaccine fields’ in France against the coronavirus, as Germany and other countries had done. In 2009, the campaign against the influenza A (H1N1) pandemic was a resounding failure and vaccination centers were left empty.

Since the current campaign began in the country, at the end of December, 6.3 of the 67 million inhabitants have received at least the first dose. Paris has set itself the goal of vaccinating 30 million French people by summer. Macron announced on Tuesday that the vaccination period for people aged 70 to 74 without comorbidity will open next Saturday. In the programming of this campaign, the immunization of the French, the so-called “second line” employees, including teachers and hired in mass distribution posts, will be able to be vaccinated at the end of April.

The president trusted that the number of vials expected to be received from the second half of April will allow speeding up the inoculation and also carry out “campaigns focused on the most exposed professions, to which we ask for efforts.” Macron insisted on the work of teachers and their vulnerability. “Teachers are legitimately part of it,” said the head of state.