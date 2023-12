One one person has died and one person has been injured in an attack on passers-by in the center of Paris, reports news agency Reuters. According to Reuters, the French interior minister by Gerald Darman has told about the incident in the message service X.

According to Darmanin, the police have arrested the suspected attacker who attacked passers-by near the Quai de Grenelle. The minister asks to avoid the area.

The news is updated.