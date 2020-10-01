In the night from Thursday to Friday, the storm “Alex” is said to pull over the Atlantic coast of France. The weather service warns of strong winds.

Paris / Munich – In France displaces a pending Storm the people at the Atlantic coast in Alert. On the night of Thursday to Friday is said to be named the storm “Alex” with wind speeds of more than 150 kilometers per hour move across the coastal regions of the Atlantic. That could mean the storm in matters Wind force* are referred to as “hurricane”.

Of the French weather service Météo France announced the threatening Storm* on Thursday. The region is particularly affected by storm “Alex” Brittany in the north-west Of France with the cities Rennes, Lorient and Brest. Especially in the department Morbihan warned of very strong winds. On the map of Météo France the area is marked in red. There is “absolute vigilance” at night, it says on the page.

In addition, the warned Weather service in front of numerous falling trees. In addition, are Power outages also to be feared. The weather service warns on the coast strong waves. in the South of france is especially on Friday With heavy rains expected.

Also in Germany could it through Storm "Alex" become uncomfortable, like among other things kachelmannwetter.com reported and also Jörg Kachelmann by Twitter spread: "The storm low makes a few 'honor laps' over France', it says there," and sometimes brings large amounts of rain until Sunday. "The current developments of the Weather in Germany can be found in our Germany weather. In August, the low raged Kirsten in Bavaria. Franconia was particularly hard hit. There was even a warning from the German Weather Service for large parts of Bavaria.