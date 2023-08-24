The state agency Météo France warned that this Thursday the entire metropolitan territory of France will be at some level of alert due to the heatwave.

This measure comes late in the summer and marks an episode of intense temperatures.

The 19 departments that were on red alert on Wednesday, they will face the same conditions this Thursday, which could result in the cancellation of outdoor events under the order of local prefects.

In addition, the number of departments on orange alert will increase significantly from 37 to 62. The rest of metropolitan France will remain on yellow alert, the agency reported.

Météo France warned the population that this heatwave event is “exceptional”, especially in the Rhône Valley and the southwest, due to its intensity and duration. Large parts of the country have experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

A call is made to “particular vigilance, especially in sensitive or more exposed people”in an effort to prevent health problems related to extreme heat.

It is “the first time that such an intense heat wave episode has occurred so late in the summer,” says the Météo France bulletin.

The meteorological agency had already predicted that temperature records would be set on Wednesday in the south of the country, an area that has been experiencing new records since the beginning of this week. The town of Serin, in the south-east of the Hérault, reached a staggering maximum of 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Last Tuesday marked the hottest day after August 15 since records began in 1947, with a national thermal indicator of 27.1 degrees Celsius, exceeding the norm for the 1991-2020 reference period by more than 6 degrees.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

