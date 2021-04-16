The French parliament passed a law according to which sex with a child under the age of 15 will automatically be regarded as rape and punishable by a criminal term of up to 20 years. It is reported by Reuters…

It is noted that sex with minors under 15 years old and before that was recognized as illegal. However, criminal punishment could only follow if it was proven that the child was forced to have sexual intercourse. If violence was not proven, the article was reclassified into a lighter one.

“No adult aggressor will be able to demand the consent of a minor under the age of 15,” said Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti.

In addition, the new law officially spelled out the article “Romeo and Juliet”, which made it possible to decriminalize sex between adolescents. To fall under the law, one of the participants in sexual intercourse must be more than five years older than the other. This exemption will not be used in cases of rape.

Earlier it was reported that the amendments will be included in the bill on sexual violence against minors. It was noted that the French government decided to revise the legislation due to a series of scandals related to sexual violence against minors, including incest.