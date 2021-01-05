The leader of the French party “Unruly France” Jean-Luc Melanchon offered to buy the vaccine from Russia, reports the Izvestia TV channel.

The politician is sure that one should not rely only on Pfizer.

“Vaccination can only be voluntary now. The traditional vaccine method has proven its worth when applied in a reasonable and realistic manner. In any case, those wishing to be vaccinated should not be forced to choose a Pfizer formula. For my part, I would prefer the traditional type of vaccines that give a high percentage of positive results, as we have requested in the past. Buy such vaccines in manufacturing countries, for example, Russia, Cuba, China, ”he said.

At the same time, first of all, Melanchon called for the provision of all funds to the Pasteur Institute in order to receive a French vaccine by the spring.

