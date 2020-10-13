In Dijon (Côte-D’Or), the inhabitants call the blue village a structure that combines 25 small houses for elderly people with modest incomes and a support structure. The residence is located ten minutes from the city center. Every morning, the local social worker comes to say a little hello to the residents who ask.

She watches over the tenants and lives on site. This reassures the tenants, including a lady who could no longer stay alone in her large house. “I have no children, I only have nephews, but they are a bit far away. Here, if we have a problem, we know we can call Hélèna. And even between neighbors, if the shutters don’t open, we worry about each other”, Explains Geneviève Bulot, 86, in the 20 Heures edition of Monday, October 12.