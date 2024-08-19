Occitania remains under threat of flamespowered by a strong wind, with Three thousand holidaymakers evacuated overnight from a campsite in Canet-en-Roussillon in the Eastern Pyrenees. The fire, fueled by 80 km/h winds, broke out around 2 am and destroyed a mobile home.. “Five more people were partially hit as well as a caravan,” a statement said, adding that the tourists had been in a municipal building.

In Frontignan, a town of 24,000 inhabitants southwest of Montpellier, the fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon was put out by firefighters during the night, after having devastated around 350 hectares of pine forest, without anyone being injured.. “We are still working because we have many hot spots and quite significant risks of resurgence,” Lieutenant General Colonel Je’rome Bonnafoux, spokesman for the Hérault firefighters, told AFP shortly after dawn. Of the 600 firefighters deployed on site on Sunday, mainly from Hérault but with reinforcements from the Bouches-du-Rhône, “300 to 350 are still mobilized and will remain so throughout the day,” Bonnafoux said.

Yesterday evening, 220 firefighters from Hérault also intervened on a fire that has now burned 60 hectares of pine forest in Nissan-les-Ense’runes. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is expected in Frontignan in the late morning. “The provisional report does not report any injuries at the moment,” the Hérault prefecture announced shortly before midnight, specifying that “an unoccupied house was destroyed as well as several warehouses” and that “about fifty houses were protected. According to prefect Francois-Xavier Lauch, who arrived in Frontignan on Sunday, the fire is “the largest of the season in the department” of Hérault, and has been difficult to manage due to the numerous “waves of fire.” It is in fact one of the largest fires this year in France, after the 600 hectares burned in the Var in June, in Vidauban.