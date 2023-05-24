France is the first country in the world that has decided to ban domestic flights that have an alternative train of less than two and a half hours as of Wednesday. The decree was published this Wednesday in the French newspaper, so it has an immediate effect on the short air links of the French country.

This measure is included in the Climate Law approved in August 2021 but had not yet entered into force, and its objective is to fight climate change by reducing CO2 emissions from these short flights.

It will be a measure that is applied for three years to later evaluate its effectiveness. Of course, train journeys that require the suppression of flights between two nearby cities must have “sufficient frequencies and adequate schedules”, in addition to the connection allowing the passenger to spend at least eight hours at the destination.

From the French Ministry of Transport they celebrate the measure as an “essential step” and a “strong symbol” in the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “It is a world first and is fully in line with the government’s policy to encourage the use of modes of transport that emit fewer greenhouse gases,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, the airline associations are against the measure. From IATA, its general director, Willie Walsh, described the measure as “completely absurd” and assured that “it is useless.” According to Eurocontrol calculations cited by the association, if all routes of less than 500 kilometers in Europe were eliminated, 24% of flights would be suppressed, but CO2 emissions would fall by only 3.8%.

From the Spanish Association of Airlines (ALA) they explained a few weeks ago that airlines do not see the train as a competitor, but as a “complementary” means of transport. During the presentation of its occupancy forecasts for the summer season, its president Javier Gándara pointed out that the five Spanish routes that have a high-speed alternative (Madrid to Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Seville, Valencia and Alicante) add up to 4 million passengers per year of the 275 million of the total.

In his opinion, the majority take the plane instead of the train because of price or because they are connecting passengers, whose final destination is not that city, but rather a stopover to another destination. For this reason, he considered that this would be an ineffective measure in Spain, where it would only reduce CO2 emissions by 0.9% but would pose a “connectivity problem” for some travelers who need it.

On the other hand, they point out that there are other much more efficient measures such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which would reduce emissions by up to 80%.