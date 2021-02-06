France nominates Mount Boulet in Martinique for the UNESCO World Heritage List

France announced that it has formally requested the inclusion of the volcanoes and forests of the Boulet Mountain and the Pitons de Nord chain of peaks in Martinique, one of the French Antilles, on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

And “France has officially submitted the nomination file to UNESCO,” according to a joint statement by the French Minister of Environmental Transport, Barbara Pompili, Minister of Overseas Lands Sebastian Lucorno, and Minister Responsible for Biological Diversity Beranger Aba.

It is expected that the World Heritage Committee, during its forty-fifth session in July 2022, will take a decision regarding this nomination, which has been demanded by the local authorities in Martinique for years.

The natural site area of ​​the volcanoes and forests of Mount Polje and the peaks of northern Martinique is 15,000 hectares. These volcanic regions contain examples of ancient wet forests and most of the plant species endemic to the Lesser Antilles.

The statement pointed out that the volcano of Mount Polje, which was famous for its eruption on the eighth of May in 1902, constitutes “a global reference for the study of earth sciences.” This volcanic eruption killed about 30,000 people and completely destroyed the city of Saint Pierre.