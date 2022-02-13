Protest against the restrictive measures for Coronavirus in France, 97 arrests and 513 verbal warnings. It was reported today by the police headquarters of the French capital. According to the security forces, yesterday morning about 3,000 vehicles attempted to enter Paris through the various road accesses, where the agents carried out verbal warnings to the participants in the unauthorized demonstration and made arrests.

The vehicles came from Nice, Lille, Strasbourg, Vimy (Pas de Calais) or Chateaubourg (Brittany). The drivers spent the night on the outskirts of Paris and tried to enter the city on Saturday.

On Twitter, the police announced that for today they will keep in force the device prepared to avoid new blockages in the capital by the so-called “convoys of freedom”.