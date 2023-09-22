…but also to production. Soon in France, EV subsidies will no longer only be about car emissions. A good case?

There are proponents and opponents of electric driving. For example, there are people who say that driving a 25-year-old Toyota Starlet is much greener than a brand new electric car, because building that new car is also very polluting to the environment. It is actually sustainable to drive a car down to the wire.

Yes, but that old Starlet or old diesel emits a lot of exhaust fumes. Not sustainable! So better drive a new EV, much better.

Brussels is also committed to electric driving in Europe, because it is green. But we are completely dependent on countries like China for raw materials and products. Raw materials for batteries can be obtained in the not-so Democratic Republic of Congo and in Russia. Not all that fresh.

At the same time, various governments are encouraging the switch to electric driving with bags of subsidies. In the Netherlands we also have a subsidy scheme for the purchase of an electric car. In the past there was low or no additional tax and what Pieter Omtzigt called, among other things, the Tesla subsidy.

The French are going to do things completely differently

Taking all this into account, France wants to do things completely differently. Just like in our country, France has ample pockets of free government money if you choose an electric car. For example, you can expect a subsidy of up to 7,000 euros when purchasing an EV.

With the current subsidy, the French government looks at the emissions when using the car, just like the Dutch schemes. If those emissions are not there, then you are fine. The price also plays a role, but the idea is clear.

That is not right, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition of France. And so the French are going to do things completely differently. Soon, it will not only be the use of electric vehicles that will play a role in subsidy provision, but the total ecological footprint of the electric car in question.

So including production, transport and everything that comes with it. Not a far off show according to colleagues Automotive News who can read French better than us. They dove into one elaborate plan of the Environment and Energy Agency in France.

According to that plan, when granting subsidies, the production of the car, including the materials used, must be taken into account. Furthermore, the factories where those cars are built will play a role. Including the energy they use there (i.e. no coal).

In addition, it is important what kind of battery is in the car and where those raw materials come from. Finally, the environmental impact of transport is examined.

Middle finger to China

The French are careful not to mention China by name, but the tsunami of electric cars coming from China to France obviously plays a major role. The coal-fired power stations in the far east are working overtime to supply the factories with power and transport over long distances in this direction is not always clean either.

It is not entirely coincidental that the French also have their own car industry and France now runs on nuclear energy with, you guessed it, zero grams of CO2 emissions. Attribute a solid example to your own industry. But don’t blame them. In any case, waiting for Europe is taking too long for the French.

It should be determined in December which models will still be eligible for subsidy. We expect a nice list of Renaults, Citroëns and Peugeots.

What do you think? Is this a good idea from the French and should our own French (Timmermans) also introduce this quickly after the elections, or are you more of a throwback? Let us know below in the comments.

This article France no longer only looks at the car for subsidies first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#France #longer #car #subsidies