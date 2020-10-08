Greenland borders the Arctic Ocean. (DAVID H. LOMBARD / MAXPPP)

According to a Senate information report for the economic affairs committee, France no longer has a pole ambassador. Segolene Royal was therefore the second and last political figure to hold this post.

The former Minister of the Environment was sacked last January, following the revelations of the investigation cell by Radio France. The government therefore decided to put an end purely and simply to this honorary function created for Michel Rocard. However, at the time when Ségolène Royal still held the post, the government believed that in view of the importance of the poles in global warming, it was a serious subject. Result : there is not anybody. The government has also not replaced its ambassador in charge of the climate negotiations, which is a worse sign.

The first to have held the post of pole ambassador was Michel Rocard, from 2009 to 2016. A post to raise awareness of the situation in this area of ​​the planet where global warming is going twice as fast as elsewhere. If there was still an ambassador today, he could, for example, participate in the Arctic Council’s working group on lfuture of navigation in the zone. With the melting of the ice, the passage through the Arctic will save time for the navy, but there is a high risk of oil spill and pollution. France is not a decision maker, unlike Russia and Canada and the neighboring countries. But it does have an observer seat, and it can also help to know what other countries are up to.

France is a signatory of an international treaty of Madrid which makes Antarctica a land of peace and research. The ambassador can plead the cause of French scientists and their resources on the spot, while other countries like China are setting up new bases. In addition, this continent, a little larger than Europe, whets appetites for its mineral resources, but also marine resources. France has tried to create a marine sanctuary to preserve fish resources, without success for the moment. To be able to achieve this kind of thing, you have to be a fine diplomat and a political heavyweight.

Around the circumpolar North, Arctic Council projects are monitoring and assessing the human, natural and physical aspects of #Arctic exchange. Take a virtual journey around the Arctic and explore some of our projects around the region https://t.co/KCwTrN0VFL pic.twitter.com/I2sjdb4ZMq – Arctic Council (@ArcticCouncil) October 6, 2020

Not having an ambassador anymore, is it so bad ? If it’s just to have a totally honorary title held by someone making reports that no one reads, no, that’s okay. But there are also the ambassadors “thematic” like Laurence Tubiana, in charge of climate negotiations in 2015, without forgetting those who make the Paris agreement on the climate. This post of climate negotiator has not been abolished, but it is not occupied by anyone today. This is not good news, as we soon reach the five years of this historic climate agreement.