Violence and confrontation with police broke out last night at the Duchère, a French district of the city LyonIn full pandemic. A 13 year old was driving a small motorcycle without a helmet, on two wheels, in one embodiment prohibited police have dubbed “rodeo” when he was severely wounded. He’s in a coma between life and death.

The sequence of events is under debate in this sensitive and suburban neighborhood of Lyon: some say that the police were chasing him in a civilian car with a beacon and he hit back. The police deny it. Qualify the news as “fake news” on a Twitter.

With the teenager in the hospital and in a coma, broke neighborhood. Vehicles, combis, public furniture burned throughout the early morning from Thursday to Friday. There are currently twelve people arrested in “Garde vue” four of them major and eight minor.

The prefect denies the “fake news” of the police Twitter and suggests that the police officers were involved in the accident of the teenager with the motorcycle. The policemen insist that they arrived to secure the perimeter, after a call to number 17.

Tensions increased to end in an urban combat between the youth and the police, throughout the evening and into the early morning. The mothers of the minors went out to try to calm things down without success.

Young people burned green plastic cans of garbage, which have wheels and hurled against the forces of order. They set fire to the cars of their neighbors in the parking lots of the social buildings where they live and theirs. Police used tear gas and were supported by a company of CRS riot police.

“The accident with the motorcycle led to these tensions,” said Lyon’s environmental mayor, Grégory Dioucet. “The amalgamation has probably been done with the presence of the police but it is a rumor,” he said, when he called “for calm.”

The Lyon prosecutor’s office began an investigation on Friday. “He consider certain statements that put as cause the actions of police services in the accident, based on transparency, fairness, we trust this investigation to the General Inspectorate of the National Police,” announced prosecutors.

According to the newspaper Le Progrés, the 13-year-old would have grabbed a stolen motorcycle and I was traveling without a helmet. The investigation will need to decide how it fell from the vehicle. This Friday morning his life was in danger.

Violence broke out Thursday night in La Duchère, after the serious accident.

In the suburbs of major French cities there is a strong tension between youths and police. Photo: AFP

A group of about thirty people confronted the police and burned several vehicles. In total, twelve people, eight minors and four adults, were arrested.

According to a witness to the accident, a police car crashed into the scooter driven by the boy, without a helmet, on Wednesday afternoon. In coma, the prognosis is still committed for the moment, according to prosecutors. “They hit the back of the scooter,” said the witness.

“The person formally said that the police car came up behind my little brother while he was having fun, scaring him with zigzags,” Hamza C, the victim’s brother, told a Lyon radio.

“At the end of the third zigzag they beat the back of the scooter. My little brother fell off the scooter. He hit his head against the post and against the sidewalk. “It was then that the police” came to the end. “” They went at a fast pace, “he says.

On Thursday evening, Thierry Suquet, the delegate of the prefect of defense and security in the prefecture of the Rhône denounced “false news”. “According to the information that we know at this time, the police crew were not present at the time of the accident,” he said.

According to Ludovic Cassier, secretary of the SGP police department in Rhône, “there is nothing to link the police to this accident.” “It starts with noises from the hallway, a rumor that easily blames the police, as usual,” he laments. And he added that “the prosecution asked that the staff be heard.” “They will be,” he says.

Tension in the suburbs

In the suburbs of large French cities there is a strong tension between young people and the police. Systematic identification of youth and adolescents of Arab and African origin by police, palpeo weapons, and finding drugs in his clothes produce uncomfortable situations, humiliations and excesses between them.

In pandemic in times of higher unemployment and the confined people, that tension grows joblessness, food and thousands of young people with nothing to do.

In the social buildings of the suburbs, the apartments are small. Neighbors go out to the parking lot as if it were the living room of their house to get air because the families are more numerous than the others.

Paris, correspondent