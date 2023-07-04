PARIS. It was a night of calm in France – the second in a row – after the riots in several cities following the murder of the young Nahel, 17, who was killed in Nanterre during a police check. The president, Emmanuel Macron, made a surprise visit last night to a police barracks in Paris to bring his “support” after several nights of tension and violence following the riots that have swept across the country. The president – with no previous announcements made – went to the Bessières Barracks, in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, and visited the headquarters of the Anti-Crime Brigade. At his side was the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. For Macron this is the first official release after the death of Nahel.



Meanwhile, the damage count begins. According to the transport authority, in the Paris region of Ile-de-France the damage to public transport amounts to 20 million euros. In an interview with Le Parisien, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, manager of Medef, the main association of French entrepreneurs, estimates the damage to businesses at at least one billion euros, not counting the damage to the image of tourism. According to his data, over 200 shops have been completely looted, 300 bank branches destroyed, 250 tobacco shops have been targeted. They were attacks “with absolute violence: everything was stolen, even the cash registers, before setting fire to destroy,” he underlined. The president of the Confederation of Tobacconists, Philippe Coy, provides even higher numbers: as many as 429 bar-tobacconists have been vandalised, of which 170 in Ile-de-France. “It is a desolation, a consternation. Why are they picking on us? Why are they destroying our work when we are here to welcome all French people? Total chaos,” he told Bfmtv.

Mayors across France gathered last night to demand an end to the violent clashes. Yesterday’s demonstrations, which demanded a “return to republican order”, took place after the mayor’s house in a Paris suburb was hit by a burning car. “Democracy itself has been attacked … this cannot and will not continue,” said Vincent Jeanbrun, the conservative mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses, whose home was attacked on Sunday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the deployment of 45,000 police and gendarmes would continue next night. “The priority is to ensure a return to order,” she announced.

