Three people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl who jumped from the window to escape the flames, and several others were injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment building on Ile-Saint-Denis, near in Paris. This was announced by the prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis explaining that 195 firefighters are mobilized for prison to put out the flames. Among the wounded are also two firefighters hospitalized ”in absolute emergency”, whose conditions are judged to be ”stable”.