France New letter warns of threat of ‘civil war’ in France, message from anonymous soldiers upsets country

The letter has been signed by a number of anonymous soldiers who remain anonymous and say they belong to the younger generation of the military. The letter, published online, has also been signed by more than 160,000 members of the public.

French the government was outraged on Monday when a group of French soldiers issued an open letter warning of the threat of a “civil war” as a result of “following Islam”.

A similar message was published a few weeks ago on the website of the right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles. A new letter was again published on the same page late Sunday. Its authors are apparently younger active soldiers.

President Emmanuel Macronia nearby Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin condemned the second letter as a “rough maneuver” and accused the anonymous authors of the letter of being cowards.

“I don’t think those in the military should do such things in hiding. These signatories are Anonymous. Is it courage? ” Darmanin told the BFM channel.

The far right Marine Le Pen, who is Macron ‘s chief challenger in next year’ s presidential election, again welcomed the letter ‘s message. He confirmed the message of the letter, i.e. the bubbling of civil war beneath the surface in France.

“Or at least it’s a risk. The risk of civil war is always there, ”Le Pen said during a visit to western France. “Clearly, the letter is not an invitation to rebellion. Otherwise, I would not support it. ”

Some also accused Le Pen of a previous letter signed by at least twenty former generals, as well as a large number of senior officers and other soldiers.

New the authors of the letter describe themselves as active soldiers belonging to the younger generation of the army, the so-called “generation of fire” that served in the wars.

“They have sacrificed their lives to destroy the Islamism to which you have made concessions in our country,” the letter says.

The authors also claim to have served in the Sentinelle security operation in France, which was launched in 2015 after several jihadist attacks.

According to the authors, for some religious communities, France is just “an object of sarcasm, contempt, or even hatred”.

“If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order in its own country. The Civil War is bubbling in France, and you know it quite well, ”the letter says.

Unlike the previous letter, the public can also sign the new letter. According to Valeurs Actuelles, by Monday afternoon, the letter had received more than 160,000 signatures.

French the army was told news agency AFP that the letter would be sanctioned.

Soldiers will be reminded of “respect for service,” the source says. The source, who remained anonymous, adds that the law obliges soldiers in active service to remain politically neutral.

“Everyone is allowed to have personal beliefs, but the military is politically non-aligned and absolutely loyal to the elected president. If it feels bad, the army can be left with a clear conscience, ”the source tells AFP.

The previous one after the letter to the Prime Minister Jean Castex called the military intervention of the army “an initiative against all our republican values”.

Commander of the French Army François Lecointre said that the signatories of the previous letter will receive a penalty that can range from a mandatory pension to disciplinary proceedings.