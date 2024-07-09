The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation into the suspicion of illicit financing of Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election. BFMTV has learned this from reliable sources. The judicial investigation into the suspected illicit financing of Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election was decided after a report last April by the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP), adds French TV.



Meloni defends Le Pen: “She didn’t lose”. And warns the far-right Patriots about Putin from our correspondent ilario lombardo July 09, 2024

BFMTV reminds that during each election, candidates are prohibited from exceeding a spending limit established by law. With supporting invoices, the Control Committee then examines the electoral accounts of each candidate to see if they have remained within the limits. If the candidates have respected the established rules, the State reimburses them for part of their electoral expenses.

Elections in France, Elly Schlein attacks Rai: “It no longer provides public service, Petrecca should resign”



But if candidates do not comply with the rules, the CNCCFP can “reform” their electoral account, reduce the reimbursement granted by the State and, if necessary, take legal action to investigate.

It is on this basis that the CNCCFP has submitted to the Paris Prosecutor’s Office a report, pursuant to Article 40, on Marine Le Pen’s electoral record during the 2022 presidential election, the broadcaster adds. According to our information, Marine Le Pen is not the only candidate for the 2022 presidential election to have been the subject of a CNCCFP report. But this has just recently triggered the opening of a judicial investigation. According to BFMTV’s information, Marine Le Pen is not the only candidate for the 2022 presidential election to have been the subject of a report by the Committee.