Several police officers were injured in clashes with demonstrators in Nanterre, where the ‘white march for Nahel’ is being held, the 17-year-old killed during a road check. The French media report it. The Paris police station said 15 people had been arrested in connection with the incidents.

According to police estimates, around 6,200 people joined the march. In the images of the crowd broadcast by the local media, placards stand out with slogans such as “the police kill” or “justice for Nahel”, and “for Nahel and all the others, no peace without justice”.

Also in the procession was Nahel’s mother, wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘justice for Nahel’, a smoke bomb in her hand, cheered by the crowd. Some ‘Figaro’ journalists present on the spot reported seeing young people with masks or balaclavas heading towards the prefecture.

MACRON

“There have been unjustifiable scenes of violence against the institutions”. These were the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, before the start of the meeting at the Ministry of the Interior of the interministerial crisis unit. “The next few hours must lead to meditation and respect”, insisted the Head of State, adding that “the white march in Nanterre in front of the prefecture of Hauts-de-Seine must take place under this banner”.

“It was a violent night in many cities of the country, symbols of the Republic were attacked, sometimes in an organized, almost coordinated way,” said the French government spokesman, Olivier Véran. “There are some children who will not be able to go to school this morning because a school was on fire. There are families who will not be able to go to the municipality to ask for help or documents”.

A total of 40,000 police officers and gendarmes – including 5,000 in Paris and the nearby banlieue – will be mobilized this evening to deal with any violence following Nahel’s death. This was announced by the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin in Mons-en-Baroeul. This is equivalent to four times the units deployed in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, which saw 9 thousand units of the forces of order mobilised, two thousand of them in the Paris area, he specified.

THE CLASHES

The town hall of Mons-en-Baroeul near Lille was partly burned down during, the mayor of the city, Rudy Elegeest told AFP, adding that “about fifty hooded people” fired on the town hall using fireworks around the 11.30pm. The shooting ended around 4:30 in the morning. “We escaped the worst, because there were three officers inside” who “they hid to escape this terrible violence and flames“, Elegeest said again, also speaking of “absolutely considerable material damage”. “The ground floor of the town hall is totally devastated”, he said, also mentioning car fires. until further notice, all ‘non-priority’ trips of French government ministers”.

THE OUTCOME OF THE AUTOPSY

The autopsy on the body of 17-year-old Nahel, who was killed in Nanterre, revealed that the young man “he was hit by a single shot, which crossed his left arm, then his chest, from left to right“. A search of the vehicle “did not allow us to find dangerous or narcotic objects”, he added. The third passenger of the teenager’s car is always wanted, while a second passenger was listened to and therefore released a few hours after the drama.