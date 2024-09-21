The secretary general of the Elysée, Alexis Kohler, announced the formation of the new government, led by Michel Barnierformalizing the list of ministers. Antoine Armand will go to Economy, Finance and Industry, Jean-Noel Barrot to Foreign Affairs, Bruno Retailleau to the Interior while Sebastien Lecornu will be confirmed as Defense.

Rachida Dati was also confirmed at Culture, while Didier Migaud goes to Justice. Among the other women in the Barnier government, Anna Genetet at National Education, Genevieve Darrieussecq at Health, Annie Genevard at Agriculture and Alien Sovereignty and Agnes Pannier-Runacher at Ecological Transition. The government spokesperson will be Maud Bregeon.

“A team, straight to work” wrote Michel Barnier on X, with the flags of France and the EU, a few minutes after the list of ministers of his new government was announced at the Elysée.

A team! Maintenant, au travail ! 🇫🇷🇪🇺 — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 21, 2024

President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting of the new government for a cabinet meeting at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the Elysée Palace announced.