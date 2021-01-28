Laurent Heredia

Head of FNME-CGT

According to RTE (Electricity transmission network) and the IEA (International Energy Agency), a France that is 100% renewable energies in 2050 is no longer unthinkable. How do you view this hypothesis?

Laurent Heredia It contradicts what is defended concerning the need to maintain high nuclear power production. Because France needs controllable electricity. However, renewable energies such as wind and solar are intermittent. A wind turbine does not work when there is no wind. We must be able to respond to the production deficit at such times. And controllable energies that do not emit CO2, there are few. Hydraulics has an important role to play, but its development possibilities are low. As for the storage of over-produced electricity on a large scale, as would require a 100% renewable electricity mix, it is technically impossible for the time being.

What would be the ideal electricity mix by 2050?

Laurent Heredia It’s complicated to project in terms of volume. We must integrate the maximum of renewable energies, of course, in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But we must also take into account the potential constraints that this implies on the network. I do not believe that it is possible to ensure continuous quality of service with a network based solely on intermittent energies. There is no ideal mix. It must evolve according to technological advances, but without ever ruling out the needs of the population. We do not accept having to ask him to tighten his belt and put on a third sweater during consumption peaks. There are already too many people in fuel poverty in France.

Nuclear power is criticized for its potential danger and its non-recyclable waste. What do you answer?

Laurent Heredia We have confidence in our plants. They are constantly being modernized. The renewal of the nuclear fleet is an immense challenge, but we must not rule out any possibility of medium or long-term production simply because the word nuclear is scary. There are new technologies in development, among others to address the constraints related to waste. The problem is that France has chosen to stop research in this sector, unlike other countries.