By Steve Keating

DOHA (Reuters) – Olivier Giroud scored a historic goal for France in their 3-1 World Cup win over Poland on Sunday, but it was Kylian Mbappé’s two goals that had the Al Thumama Stadium in celebration and the coach Didier Deschamps enchanted by the greatness of his striker.

Giroud’s record goal was more surgical than sensational, but it came when France needed to score.

Having dominated the first half, the reigning world champions looked to be going into the break without any reward until the 44th minute, when Mbappé passed to Giroud, who put it in the back of the net to score his 52nd goal for France and pass Thierry Henry as the country’s top goalscorer of all time.

“The adventure continues,” said Giroud. “We had said in the locker room that to live such a great experience we needed to be united, to be one. My wife and my children are here, as are my childhood friends, it is a childhood dream come true to overcome Titi (Henry) ”, he added.

“Now it’s done, I’m putting this behind me and my obsession is to go as far as possible with this team.”

In the second half, it was Mbappé’s show with two magnificent goals that sealed Poland’s elimination.

“He (Mbappé) talks on the football field,” said French coach Deschamps. “He knows it himself, but he can change a match in just one moment. He is always playing with great joy,” he added.

In his first goal, Mbappé released a missile from inside the area that entered the top of the goal, with no chance of defense for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

With the stadium still in ecstasy, Mbappé sent the fans mad with a curling shot that went into the corner.

They were the striker’s fourth and fifth goals in Qatar, and Mbappé became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before his 24th birthday, having scored as many goals as 35-year-old Argentine Lionel Messi.

Mbappé, who scored four times as France went on to win the World Cup in Russia four years ago, will turn 24 two days after the final in Qatar.

That was the second game at the World Cup that Mbappé scored twice, having also scored two goals against Denmark, positioning himself as favorite to win the Golden Boot as top scorer in the World Cup.

But Mbappé said winning the World Cup focuses all his attention, not any other trophy.

“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup,” said Mbappé. “The only thing I dream about is this. I came here to win this World Cup, I didn’t come here to win a Ballon d’Or or the Golden Boot,” he said.

“Of course if I win I’ll be happy, but that’s not why I’m here”.