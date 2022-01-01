Elohim Prandi, 23, a French handball player from PSG Handball and the French national team, was attacked on New Year’s Eve in Paris with a knife. This was reported by the club, explaining that the player “was under observation at the hospital” and his state of health “is not worrying”. The Paris Prefecture of Police has opened an investigation. The Psg Handball expresses “its indignation at this aggression and gives its support to Elohim Prandi and his family”.

The player is part of the group of the transalpine national team in view of the euro 2022 which will take place from 13 to 30 January in Hungary and Slovakia.