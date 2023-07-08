Home page politics

Demonstrators meet French police in Paris. © Ludovic Marin/AFP

While young men are rioting in France, you don’t even want to imagine similar scenes in Germany. That’s the wrong reaction.

Do the Germans have to fear that after the French banlieues, the hotspot districts of Berlin and the Ruhr area will eventually also catch fire? Unlike the AfD, which rang the big alarm bell in the Bundestag, Olaf Scholz sees no signs of this. He would also be a bad chancellor if he were now talking up riots. The truth might lie somewhere in the middle.

Despite all the differences to France, which is socially deeply divided, which experienced waves of Muslim immigration much earlier and much more intensely, whose elites look down on the “rabble” (Sarkozy) in the banlieues and whose police force racism is a bigger issue: there are also no warning signs not with us. Riots in outdoor pools, violent excesses on New Year’s Eve, clan battles in the cities of the Ruhr area: there was nothing like that before.

France serves as a warning: Germany must take precautions

France must be a warning – for all of Europe. Being overwhelmed by too much immigration, accompanied by too little integration, is dangerous. Eight years after the beginning of the asylum crisis, Germany is still acting hesitantly on migration policy, unlike Sweden, for example. This begins with the lack of restrictions on irregular immigration, in which Berlin in Brussels acted as a brake until the very end, and ends with the tabooing of debates about integration, which fortunately not across the board, but far too often fails, as can be seen from the increasing homophobic, anti-Semitic and misogynist attitudes, worryingly common among second- and third-generation migrants.

A government study that has just been presented complains about growing hostility toward Muslims among the German population. The opposite question, how respect for the receiving state and its representatives is in certain migrant milieus, was not even asked after Berlin’s New Year’s Eve, as a precaution. France’s angry young men have some unpleasant answers in this regard as well. (George Anastasiadis)