Blue tile. Karim Benzema’s return to training with the group didn’t last long. In the afternoon, the Frenchman left the field injured after suffering a quadriceps problem in his left thigh. The new Ballon d’Or was back today at coach Deschamps’ disposal after days of separate work as he returned from a muscle problem. The checks he underwent in the evening confirmed what he feared: a new muscle injury. The consequence is what all the French feared: Benzema will miss the entire World Cup. With a tweet, the French federation sent the best wishes for a speedy recovery to the player.

THE RELEASE — At 11.25pm ​​the official press release also arrived: “Karim Benzema out of the World Cup. The Real Madrid striker has been hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh and is forced to abandon his participation in the World Cup. Karim Benzema was forced to interrupt group training due to quadriceps pain in his left thigh. He went for an MRI at a hospital in Doha and unfortunately a rectus femoris injury was confirmed, which will require a three week recovery period.” Didier Deschamps commented: “I am extremely sad for Karim. Despite this new blow for the team, I have full faith in my group. We will do everything to face the immense challenge that awaits us.” See also Rafael Santos Borré: see his great attendance with Frankfurt vs. West Ham

IT RAINS IN THE WET — For Deschamps it is yet another heavy absence, after those of Kante, Pogba, Kimpembe, Nkunku and Maignan. The French coach has until Monday, i.e. the day before his debut, to communicate the definitive list to Fifa but Benzema will almost certainly not be replaced. The weight of the attack rests entirely on the shoulders of the AC Milan player Giroud.

November 19, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 00:19)

