Monday, December 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | Murder charges were brought against the suspect of killing three people in Paris

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

The 69-year-old man was charged with racially motivated murder, attempted murder, and unauthorized acquisition and possession of a firearm.

in France Charges were brought in Paris on Monday in a case where a man is suspected of shooting three people to death.

The 69-year-old man was charged with racially motivated murder, attempted murder, and unauthorized acquisition and possession of a firearm. The suspect is still in police custody.

The man is suspected of shooting at the Kurdish cultural center and a hair salon last Friday in Paris. Three other people were injured in the attack, but none of them are life-threatening.

The Kurdish community has expressed its dissatisfaction with the French security services. Frustration came to a head on Christmas Eve and angry protesters clashed with police in central Paris.

#France #Murder #charges #brought #suspect #killing #people #Paris

See also  Owner control | Experts praise the Uniper agreement as a "god's good deal" for Finland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Serbian armed forces put on alert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result