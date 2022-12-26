France | Murder charges were brought against the suspect of killing three people in Paris

The 69-year-old man was charged with racially motivated murder, attempted murder, and unauthorized acquisition and possession of a firearm.

in France Charges were brought in Paris on Monday in a case where a man is suspected of shooting three people to death.

The 69-year-old man was charged with racially motivated murder, attempted murder, and unauthorized acquisition and possession of a firearm. The suspect is still in police custody.

The man is suspected of shooting at the Kurdish cultural center and a hair salon last Friday in Paris. Three other people were injured in the attack, but none of them are life-threatening.

The Kurdish community has expressed its dissatisfaction with the French security services. Frustration came to a head on Christmas Eve and angry protesters clashed with police in central Paris.