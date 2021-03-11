France Murder charges against two 15-year-olds for killing a 14-year-old Parisian girl

The victim was found in the Seine on Monday, the girl’s mother had reported bullying on the night of the disappearance.

10.3. 11:16 | Updated 15:56

Parisian a court on Thursday filed charges of murder against two 15-year-old Parisians. The girl and boy are suspected of murdering a 14-year-old girl and were taken to two different juvenile prisons pending trial, AFP news agency reported.

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found on Monday in the Seine River flowing through Paris. On Tuesday, French police said they had arrested two 15-year-olds in the case, who are known to have bullied and threatened the girl.

The case is shocking in France, where several suspected acts of bloodshed by teenagers have been seen in recent months. The French Minister of Education, Minister of the Interior and Minister of Justice met last week on the problems caused by teenage gangs in Paris.

15 years old the suspects, a boy and his girlfriend, were arrested in the morning from his friend’s home in Argenteuil on the outskirts of Paris.

According to the prosecutor, the boy’s mother told police that the boy had hit a young girl with his friend who fell into the Seine. The boy had told him about it when he came home to change his bloody clothes and then left for his friend.

Police found the body of a girl known as Alisha in a river under a bridge at the outskirts of Saint-Denis, based on the mother’s account. There were bruises on the girl’s head and face from the blows, but the cause of death only became clear at autopsy.

The victim according to the mother, the girl was bullied. The mother had notified the authorities the same night the girl disappeared.

“He told me that, ‘Mom, I’m in trouble, these boy and girl threatened to kill me,’ and he got into a fight with a girl a week earlier,” said the victim’s mother BFM TV’s in an interview.

According to schoolmates interviewed by AFP in Argenteuil, the controversy began when lingerie pictures of a 14-year-old girl spread in Snapchat.

“That other girl [pidätetty] wrote on social media that she is a whore. The victim didn’t like it, and it got out of hand, ”one student told AFP.

“The victim told me he was being bullied. I saw him fighting with a bully girl in front of the toilet. ”