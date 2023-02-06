France, a mother and seven children died in a house fire. The father is badly burned

In northern France, a Charly sur Marnebetween the night of 5 and 6 February, seven children between the ages of 2 and 14 died with the mother, in the fire of their house. There news was given by the French media, who cited the gendarmerie and the fire brigade.

At the stake, the father badly burnedwas transferred to the hospital. Firefighters were notified by a call from the neighbors. The children, five girls and two boys, and their mother died of asphyxiation, “the bodies were not calcined,” said Soissons prosecutor Julien Morino-Ros. “A priori it is a matter of a tumble dryer that caught fire on the ground floor”, indicated the prosecutor, announcing the opening of an investigation. The gendarmerie specified to the transalpine press that four of the children came from a first marriage of the mother.

The balance of tonight’s fire is the most serious in the last decade: in the night between 30 and 31 March 2013 in Saint-Quentin, also in the Aisne, five children aged between 2 and 9 died of asphyxiation from a smoke accidental. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts from the Aisne prefecture, it was a “first fireman”, a neighbour, who intervened “individually”, who was able to “save” the father of the family before the arrival of his colleagues . The prosecutor then reported that the father of the family would have tried to go down to the ground floor, where the dryer was located, asking his family members to take refuge on the second floor, a finished attic, but in vain.

