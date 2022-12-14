clash of styles

France and Morocco represent very different visions of facing the matches. Deschamps’s men lavished offensive exuberance with Mbappé and Dembélé on the wings and Griezmann a few meters behind. No team in the World Cup attacks so much and gets so many shots on goal per game. The rest of the team focuses on closing spaces well and at many times during the tournament they have used a line of three center backs and two wingers. With Tchouameni as the anchor, they sometimes suffer when the ball is released, but they have rarely been caught off guard with the most placed defense.

Morocco has no complexes in leaving their rivals in control of possession and seeks maximum efficiency in their attacks. The weight of the game usually falls on the right wing, where Hakimi and Ziyech form the team’s star duo. Most of the centers arrive from that side in the direction of En Nesyri, the goal man. Meanwhile, the whole team is very well trained to close the spaces inside, keep the lines together and not fall into the traps of the rivals that incite them to press up. Even if they don’t have the ball, Regragui’s team is capable of controlling games as they did against Spain and Portugal.

It is to be hoped that France will be the one that monopolizes the ball the most, but that is not something that particularly benefits Deschamps’ men, whose real potential awakens with the spaces. The Moroccans’ plan will consist of taking the game to their ground, where the opponent cannot progress at ease despite touching and touching the ball, and taking advantage of his opportunity to strike.