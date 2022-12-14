Score with the first ball played as soon as you enter the field. Randal Kolo Muani he is the author of France’s second goal against Morocco, in the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar. A goal that eases the pressure from the African team, capable of putting France in difficulty for at least half an hour in the second half, and is worth the final for the Blues. After Mbappè’s play, who dribbled in the area and shot towards goal, he pounced on the ball and scored at the far post. 44 seconds have passed since he set foot on the pitch, in his fourth international cap. Born in 1998, the French striker plays in Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt, but grew up in the ranks of Nantes. This year, so far in the Bundesliga he has scored 5 goals in 14 games.