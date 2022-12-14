France Morocco streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Wednesday 14 December 2022, at 8 pm France and Morocco take the field in Qatar for the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first soccer World Cup scheduled for the winter season and the last to welcome 32 team (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see France Morocco on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between France and Morocco will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 8 pm today, Wednesday 14 December 2022. Ample forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2 or Rai Sport.

France Morocco live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow France Morocco in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Formations

We have seen where to see France Morocco on TV and live streaming, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

FRANCE (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.

MOROCCO (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiat-Allah; Ounahi, S. Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

When and where the final is played

When (and where) is the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final being played? The last act of the World Cup will be staged on Sunday 18 July 2022 at 4 pm (Italian time) at the Iconico stadium (Luisail). The two best teams in the competition will face each other and the event will be followed all over the world. But we know better where the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played. The Lusail Iconic Stadium or Lusail National Stadium is, of course, located in Qatar.

Construction officially started on April 11, 2017, while the final design was presented in December 2018. The facility was opened on October 25, 2021. The design of the stadium, designed by the British firm Foster + Partners, supported by MANICA Architecture and KEO Consultants, envisages a semi-circular base surrounded by a moat and connected to the parking lots by six bridges. An outdoor pedestrian concourse extends from the water to a series of smaller neighboring buildings and a hotel located on the stadium’s perimeter, while the stadium’s internal structure is reminiscent of the ancient Arabian art of bowl weaving.