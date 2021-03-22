Most of the participants in the Indépendant Carnival of La Plaine Noailles Réformés did not wear a mask. While the authorities branded the event as irresponsible for the risk against Covid-19 and arrested at least nine people for violating biosafety protocols, the attendees described the party as a necessary catharsis in the midst of isolation in 16 departments, which it does not include the city of Marseille.

A day after a third lockdown took effect in France, thousands of people, almost all young and without masks, defied sanitary restrictions. Marseille, the second most populous city in the country, was the scene of an unauthorized festival.

In 2020, the Indépendant Carnival of La Plaine Noailles Réformés had to be canceled because it coincided with the first lockdown that the country experienced due to the pandemic. But this year, the organizers chose to hold the carnival on March 21 even though the outbreak has not yet given up.

“It is completely unacceptable, while all the French are trying, adapting, organizing themselves to fully respect the various regulations that are carried out to fight this epidemic, we see a certain number of revelers who, in total irresponsibility, participated in this carnival, “said Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in Franceinfo radio.

According to the official, “there were dozens of infractions” in addition to nine arrests. At this time several people appear in court. The objective, according to the Secretary of State, is “to bring the maximum number of cases to justice.”

In total, the police prefecture accounted for around 6,500 attendees. Dressed in a colorful way, like sunflowers, bakers or gorillas, they danced to the rhythm of the music a stone’s throw from the Canebière, one of the main arteries of the port city.

On Twitter the Mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan. He said he was “in a rage.” “The selfish attitude of a few irresponsible people is unacceptable. There is no justification for destroying collective efforts to contain the virus, ”he said.

Rien ne justifie qu’on destroy les efforts collectifs pour eniguer the virus!

Rien ne justifie qu’on profane le lieu des effondrements de la Rue d’Aubagne!

Rien ne justifie qu’on se prene à des jeux d’enfants et à des équipements publics!#LaPlaine – Benoît Payan (@BenoitPayan) March 21, 2021

The president of the Aix-Marseille-Provence axis, Martine Vassal, said she was “scandalized” and Renaud Muselier, the president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region and also from the right-wing Republican party, criticized the “unconsciousness” of the participants.

For his part, the prefect of police, Frédérique Camilleri, said that “the irresponsibility, violence and degradation committed by the participants are unjustifiable.”

“It’s like a catharsis,” says one of the attendees at the La Plaine Carnival

Despite the accusations, Romain, a 26-year-old young man quoted by the newspaper ‘Le Monde’, justified that “young people can no longer bear confinement.” “There are no frail old people here, only young people,” said the young man disguised as a baker.

As the procession passed through the main avenues of the city center, many people took out loudspeakers and turned the street into a large dance floor. “It’s incredible. They told me that if something I shouldn’t miss is the La Plaine carnival in Marseille,” the young man reiterated in the French newspaper.

Samuel is one of the few who came to the event with a child. “I was afraid so I came doubly masked,” he said, referring to the mask to avoid contagion from Covid-19 and the mask from Venice that he wore for the carnival. “It’s incredible, it’s like a catharsis, everything is allowed,” Samuel insisted.

On the official Facebook page of the carnival, the group describes itself as “no party label, no subsidy” and claims “only freedom of expression, fun and to exist in public space, without spending a lot of money. Whether or not it has been there. of emergency”.

Costumed people enjoy an unauthorized carnival on Canebiere street in Marseille, southern France, on March 21, 2021. Some 6,500 people paraded on March 21, 2021 during the carnival in the La Plaine and La districts. Canebiere, ignoring the latest rules imposed by the French government to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The same Facebook profile clarifies that the La Plaine Carnival was resurrected in 1999, by the association La Plaine sans frontières (the plain without borders, in Spanish) and other associations of that Marseille neighborhood.

Marseille police were criticized for acting late

The police explained that it was “an undeclared fact” and that it was irresponsible because social distancing was not respected. “We carry out controls around the march, especially on the use of masks, and the offenders we find will be fined,” the authorities said.

Around 6:00 p.m. (local time), the forces of order intervened in the Old Port to disperse the attendees. However, this was not enough for many, as the uniformed men were criticized for not having acted sooner. Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, explained that “in terms of public order we always wait for the moment to intervene without causing problems (…) There were families, and we did not use weapons of intermediate force against families and a festive public”, added the official in Franceinfo.

“And then we wait for the right moment, we wait for the moment when the degradations against a child attraction or against urban furniture began,” he said.

Although the city of Marseille is not among the departments that have been confined again since Saturday, the usual restrictions for places against Covid-19 do apply there, such as the use of masks and the prohibition of demonstrations.

In France, pressure on resuscitation services increased this weekend with more than 4,400 coronavirus patients, the highest number since November 2020.

