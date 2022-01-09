France More than 100,000 people protested against the vaccine passport in France

Protesters’ anger was fueled by President Emmanuel Macron’s harsh comments about making life difficult for unvaccinated people.

In total more than 100,000 people across France gathered on Saturday to protest against the planned tightening of the corona passport.

The protests opposed a law that would make a full set of coronary vaccines mandatory in some train traffic, restaurants and cultural events. The lower house of the French parliament passed the controversial law at first reading on Thursday.

Next, the law will advance to the Senate, where the majority right-wing opposition is expected to propose changes to the law. The government’s goal of introducing a new passport on 15 January will therefore not be achieved.

The previous similar demonstrations in December, according to official estimates, had more than 25,000 people, so the number of participants had quadrupled in less than a month.

Upset have been able to incite the president Emmanuel Macronin loud talk about how he wants the unvaccinated life to be made awkward. In the capital, Paris, many protesters used expressions chosen by Macron, for example, on their signs.

The protest in the capital, Paris, was estimated by the Interior Ministry to have some 18,000 participants. In Paris, police reported ten arrests and said three police officers were slightly injured.

Elsewhere, a total of more than twenty arrests were made, and seven police officers are said to have been slightly injured. In Montpellier, for example, police used tear gas in clashes with protesters.

In France, more than 303,000 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Saturday, and pressure on hospitals is growing.