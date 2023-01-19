The demonstrations are expected to last for several days. The central objective of the mobilization is to get the Executive to reverse the pension plan proposed by the Government. Elíseo argues that more work must be done to achieve a more solid financial base for the pension system.

This January 19, the French will take to the streets again in a general strike that intends to challenge Emmanuel Macron and his government. Embraced by the unions, the Gauls plan for the Executive to take a step back with the controversial reform of the pension system that would increase the retirement age by two more years.

There is talk of one of the most important mobilizations in recent years, in which it is planned not only to march through the cities, but also to paralyze various sectors of the nation. Public transport, the railway sector and the closure of schools may be among the measures taken by workers in protest.

And it is that the state of opinion to go out on the street is widespread. This was made known by one of the unionists of the powerful CGT, the General Confederation of Labor, Eric Sellini. “What we hear from people on the ground is that there is going to be a massive mobilization.”

Sellini, who works at the TotalEnergies company, also stated that he expected unparalleled support in terms of donations that help complement the strike fund that supplements the discount for workers who will claim their rights. In this sense, “we are receiving many questions from people, who generally do not answer, about what they have to do,” she said.

In Paris alone, between 50 and 80 thousand people are expected to march. About a million nationwide. The French Government is already preparing for these conferences. In statements to the radio, the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanian, warned about the arrival in the capital of a significant group of protesters linked to the ultra-left or the yellow vests, which may mean that the claims culminate in riots.

Some 10,000 police officers will ensure peace of mind. For his part, the spokesman for the leadership of the French State urged not to “block the country.”

Although the increase in the retirement age is expected for the year 2030 and the increase in the contribution period to enjoy full retirement by 2035, the disappointment is notable. According to data from the Executive, 40% of future retirees will do so with less than 64 years of age.

The Macron administration argues that it is of the utmost importance to generate these changes. If it is not applied, a deficit of about 12,500 million euros would be generated by 2030.

take advantage of discontent

It is known that, in the world of politics, any strategy that offers an advantage to one of the parties involved in a conflict is potentially used. The method chosen by the organizers of the mobilizations is simple: take advantage of the discontent left by the coronavirus crisis and the increase in the cost of living to encourage those who have never done so to get up from their chairs and protest.

A French trade unionist explained that “people are just fed up. When we talk to co-workers, they are upset that they will have to continue for another two or three years.” The truth is that, apparently, the plan fulfills its purpose.

The CGT has already been joined, among others, by the CFDT, considered the largest union in the country.

All or nothing

The battle for the implementation of the bill that endorses the changes may escalate. The leader of the CGT, Philippe Martínez, suggested on the France 2 chain to cut off the power to billionaires to develop empathy in them.

“It would be good if we cut off their electricity so that they can put themselves, for a few days, in the shoes of (…) the French who cannot pay their bill,” he stressed. The rejection of the government spokesman, Veran, did not wait.

This may be the last great battle of what many consider the face of unionism. “When there is such a dangerous reform, it is a good sign for all the unions to be well united,” said Martínez, who is trying to make history before retiring next March. Apparently an all or nothing strategy.

For another union leader, Thomas Cavel, from the railway sector of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor, CFDT, what the Elysée plans “is unfair.” “The workers who were on the front line when Covid are going to be hit,” said Cavel, who also predicted that “strikes are going to increase over time.”

Concern in the energy sector

Faced with the threats on the one hand and the preventive measures that predict a difficult day on the other, the citizens who find themselves in the middle of the crossfire are alarmed by the stoppage of key services, such as energy.

In this sense, the executive director of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, referred to the stoppage of the refineries. He stressed that the strike will not interrupt the work of this industry, but if it lasts several days, the situation changes.

“We do not stop the refineries for a day (…) we put them at a minimum that keeps them running, said Pouyanné. The official noted that “strikers may decide to block shipments, which may prevent trucks from rolling.”

However, he called for calm. “Don’t panic,” he said in an interview with BFM TV, stressing that the gas stations were prepared for this situation, while recommending citizens not to hoard fuel, a natural reflection of the French in the face of the events that they are coming

A precedent to take into account

The strikes in France have an important precedent. Both for the results and for the simple fact of drawing attention to what the unions consider unfair. This claim may justify the 2007 ban limiting spontaneous strikes and applying restrictions to guarantee minimum public services during mobilizations.

This mandate has also affected the unions’ ability to maneuver in the face of the changes proposed by the French governments. In the case of the pension reform, in 2019 President Macron collided with the rejection of the unions. The global pandemic turned attention to other issues that were in line with the economic survival of the State.

In 1995, under the presidency of Jacques Chirac, three weeks of strikes caused the government to put aside its plans to abolish sectoral pension systems in the country and increase the retirement age. Plus the mobilization did not work 15 years later with Nicolas Sarkozy, who delayed retirement from 60 years to 62.

Nor did they make Francois Hollande carry out the change in the number of years that must be worked to have a full pension: 43 years. As a counterbalance, those who work in physically demanding jobs retire earlier.

A necessary call to tranquility

This rarely seen show of unity between French unions has, among other things, an important common factor: the protests must remain peaceful. This was announced by Laurent Berger, the head of the CFDT.

Contrary to other leaders, Berger did not jump into the water with a number of participants, but he did say that “there must be as many people as possible in the streets, and in a peaceful way.”

Despite the fact that all the unions closed ranks before the probable approval of the increase in the retirement age, the head of the CFDT argued that his group would not block the sensitive sectors of the nation or extend the inactivity beyond that.

As much as the head of the Cabinet, Elisabeth Borne, tries to clarify the panorama, the situation does not de-escalate. Borne pointed out that this week her government would mobilize to make the French people see that the reform “allows for social progress.”

With Reuters and EFE