Riot police clash with demonstrators in Nanterre on Thursday (29). | Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN MATTIA

The government of France will mobilize this Saturday night (1st) 45,000 police to prevent disturbances, the same number as yesterday, although with reinforcements in some cities, after four consecutive nights of protests over the death of a young man shot by the police. The measure was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, in a meeting with some agents who participated in the operations of the last nights.

Darmanin indicated that tonight the “same number of forces” will be used, with around 45,000 police and gendarmes, and with the same means of helicopters, special vehicles and shock units. He detailed that five riot units (of about 80 members each) will be deployed to each of the three major cities in the south and southeast that experienced a worsening of the disturbances last night: Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble.

Darmanin assured that these reinforcements are “considerable” and aimed at “restoring public order”, and reiterated that last night the intensity of the riots was a little lower except in those cities. He recalled that last night car fires were reduced by half, but registered 1,300 arrests, which sends “a message of firmness”.

The interior minister insisted on the “very important” message to parents to control their children, as the average age of those arrested in this wave of disturbances is 17 years old. “We’ve been holding arsonists for 12 or 13 years. When you are 12 or 13 years old, there is undeniable work for parents, ”he said. He recalled that the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will hold parents accountable for damages caused by minor children, “because the children were not at home at that time of the morning”.