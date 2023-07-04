France decided to mobilize 45,000 police again on Monday evening to deal with any expected riots, and the government said that despite the decline in violence, the situation has not yet stabilized.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin justified the deployment of special forces and armored vehicles by saying that this helped control the situation. The minister pledged to support business owners who were affected by the destruction and looting.

Several French cities and regions announced the allocation of relief funds to help merchants. Since the death of 17-year-old Niel, who was shot by a policeman during a traffic check last Tuesday, France has been gripped by massive riots, especially at night.