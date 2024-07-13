The body of little Celya, the six-year-old girl who disappeared yesterday around 6 p.m., from her home in Saint-Martin-de-l’If, about twenty kilometers northwest of Rouen, in France, has been found. The Ministry of Justice announced this last night, while the mother’s partner, 42, whose car was found this morning near the place where Celya was found, was arrested and questioned.

The alarm about the disappearance of the child was raised by the mother yesterday afternoon, who had called the gendarmerie, reporting that she had been stabbed by her partner, who had also injured Celya. But when the gendarmes arrived at the house, they found no one, while the child’s mother was transferred to the hospital and is not in danger of life.