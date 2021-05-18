Almost seven months after President Emmanuel Macron decreed the total cultural lock to combat the covid pandemic, France is finally mistrusting culture with a reinforced health protocol and limited capacity. As of today, museums, monuments, cinemas, theaters and auditoriums reopen, which have been closed tightly since the end of October. The French are preparing to binge on culture after more than 200 days without sitting in a movie theater, seeing an exhibition or visiting its monuments.

The cultural sector has been one of the great victims of this pandemic in France, something that is surprising in a country that claims to be an exception and to treat culture as it deserves. The bookstores and record stores were saved from the bolt which, although like other cultural establishments pulled the shutter at the end of October, they reopened, however, on November 28, when the second confinement ended. Their owners managed to convince the French Government that they were “essential businesses.”

The reunion of the French with culture will be done with a limited capacity, which will be expanded. Museums recommend that their visitors make a reservation before traveling. The directors of four public theaters, occupied for two months by workers from the entertainment world and trade unionists, called for an end to the protest over the reopening of theaters to the public. A hundred theaters became occupied in France against “the culture sacrificed” by the pandemic and to demand more aid for the sector.

One of the great events of this cultural de-escalation will be the inauguration on Saturday in Paris of the Stock Exchange converted into a building designed by the architect Tando Ando. This new private museum will house the contemporary art collection of businessman and millionaire François Pinault, one of the French luxury moguls.

“See you very soon,” read the poster that was exhibited a few days ago by the Le Champo cinema in the Latin Quarter of Paris, whose owners also expressed their “joy” at being able to reconnect with the audience.

Cinemas, theaters and auditoriums will open their doors with a capacity of 35%. Movie theaters are out of tune with thirty films. The traffic jam is considerable. More than 400 films, French and foreign, accumulate in the distributors. Among them, the winners of the Oscars and the Caesars.