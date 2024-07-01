France, Meloni: “Congratulations to RN, old barriers overcome”

“I have always hoped at a European level that the old barriers between the alternative forces to the left would disappear, and it seems to me that in France too we are going in this direction”. Thus the President of the Council, Georgia Meloni, commenting with reporters on the first round of the French legislative elections. A small disdain of the Prime Minister towards her counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who was defeated in this first round in France, after the controversy over the appointments of the heads of the European institutions.

“For the first time – Meloni observed – Le Pen’s party has had allies since the first round and for the first time it seems to me that even the Republicans are oriented towards not participating in the so-called republican front. I notice something that also happens in Italy in different forms: the constant attempt to demonize and corner the people who do not vote for the left is a trick that serves to escape from the debate on the merits of the different political proposals. But it is a trick that fewer and fewer people fall for, we have seen it in Italy, and it is seen more and more in Europe”.

The Prime Minister then observed that there was “a great turnout and this is always a very positive fact. On the political level, I congratulate the Rassemblement National and its allies for the clear victory in the first round. As for the runoff, I always treat the political and electoral dynamics of other nations with respect.. Of course, we are facing a very polarized scenario where obviously I prefer the right”concluded Meloni.